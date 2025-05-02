AIRLINK 155.65 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.32%)
Business & Finance

India asks IMF to review loans to Pakistan, Indian government source says

  • Advisor to Pakistan’s finance minister says IMF programme well on track
Reuters Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 04:36pm

NEW DELHI/KARACHI: India has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to review loans disbursed to Pakistan, an Indian government source told Reuters on Friday, as tensions between the South Asian neighbours escalated following a deadly attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

India and Pakistan have announced a raft of measures after an attack on Hindu tourists in the IIOJK last week killed 26 men and there is a fear that the latest crisis between the nuclear-armed rivals could spiral into a military conflict.

India’s false propaganda against Pakistan: Diplomatic efforts to apprise the world intensified

New Delhi has identified the three attackers, including two it claims are Pakistani nationals.

Islamabad has denied any role and called for a neutral investigation. India suspended a critical river water sharing treaty and the two countries have closed their airspace to each other’s airlines.

Pakistan secured a $7 billion bailout programme from the IMF last year and was granted a new $1.3 billion climate resilience loan in March.

The programme is critical to the $350 billion economy and Pakistan said it has stabilised under the bailout that helped it stave off a default threat.

India raised concerns with the IMF on its loans to Pakistan, asking for a review, a government source told Reuters without elaborating.

The IMF and India’s finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vance says US hopes Pakistan-India tensions don’t lead to broader regional conflict

The advisor to Pakistan’s finance minister said the IMF programme is “well on track”.

“The latest review has been done well and we are completely on track,” advisor Khurram Schehzad, told Reuters, adding that Pakistan had very productive spring meetings with financial institutions in Washington.

“We did about 70 meetings interest has been very high for investing and supporting Pakistan as the economy turns around,” Schehzad said.

IMF Executive Board to discuss Pakistan programme on May 9

The soaring tensions between the two countries has drawn global attention and calls for cooling tempers. US Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday that Washington hoped Pakistan would cooperate with India to hunt down Pakistan-based assailants.

