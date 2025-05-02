AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.04%)
BOP 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 84.21 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (2.33%)
FCCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.55%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.5%)
FLYNG 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (5.28%)
HUBC 135.18 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.46%)
HUMNL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.68%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
KOSM 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.87%)
MLCF 69.80 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (4.1%)
OGDC 204.00 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.81%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.2%)
PAEL 42.59 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.63%)
PIAHCLA 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
PIBTL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.28%)
POWER 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.07%)
PPL 151.77 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.13%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.18%)
PTC 20.72 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (6.47%)
SEARL 84.61 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (3.22%)
SSGC 38.58 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.51%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TRG 64.07 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.49%)
WAVESAPP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.97%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.48%)
BR100 12,121 Increased By 344.9 (2.93%)
BR30 35,374 Increased By 964 (2.8%)
KSE100 113,955 Increased By 2628 (2.36%)
KSE30 34,878 Increased By 885.3 (2.6%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan now gas-surplus amid demand collapse, says Motiwala

Salman Siddiqui Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 11:24am

Pakistan has transitioned from being a natural gas-deficient country to a surplus one. However, the development has come not because of discoveries, but rather due to skyrocketing prices that have forced industries and households to cut consumption significantly, said prominent industrialist and former Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Zubair Motiwala.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Motiwala said the sharp drop in gas demand has resulted in a nationwide surplus, with supply outpacing consumption across both Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) networks.

“We didn’t find new reserves. Instead, demand collapsed after gas prices were increased substantially on the recommendation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he said.

The price for industrial consumers has surged to Rs4,200 per mmbtu in recent years, making the fuel unaffordable for many businesses, he said.

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Pakistan’s local gas production currently stands slightly above 3,000 mmcfd (million cubic feet per day), while its long-standing import infrastructure allows for an additional 1,200 mmcfd through liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals. However, with domestic and industrial demand shrinking, this capacity is being underutilised.

Motiwala revealed that industrial consumption for captive power plants from the SSGC network, which was previously around 200–220 mmcfd, has dropped to just 99 mmcfd.

Moreover, many industrial units have switched to alternative energy sources such as biomass to cut costs.

Sharing an incident, Motiwala said that gas pressure spiked to 15 pounds at one factory in Karachi’s SITE area, damaging its boilers.

“This is an unusual occurrence that underscores the depth of reduced demand,” he added.

Meanwhile, veteran businessman and stockbroker Arif Habib shared that gas availability is no longer an issue —the pricing is.

“The price gap between locally produced natural gas and imported RLNG has narrowed, pushing industrial tariffs to unsustainable levels,” he said.

Motiwala highlighted that the business community has raised these concerns with relevant authorities, including the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), warning that the trend is pushing industries away from natural gas entirely.

Despite the surplus, gas utilities continue to impose load-shedding, particularly for households.

SSGC SNGPL energy sector power sector Zubair Motiwala Pakistan energy sector Gas surplus Pakistan renewable energy

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan now gas-surplus amid demand collapse, says Motiwala

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 crosses 114,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Vance says US hopes Pakistan-India tensions don’t lead to broader regional conflict

Ingredion mulls stake sale in Rafhan Maize Products Limited

Pakistan central bank likely to hold policy rate amid geopolitical tension, inflation concern: Reuters poll

Growth in Pakistan may stay broadly unchanged: IMF

Oil gains as China opens door for trade talks with US

Pakistan loses Rs750bn tax revenue to illicit trade, smuggling yearly: report

State Bank of Pakistan identifies obstacles to FDI inflows

Read more stories