LONDON: Nigel Farage’s populist, right-wing Reform UK party won a parliamentary seat in northwest England on Friday by the smallest ever margin in a parliamentary by-election in the country’s history.

Reform’s Sarah Pochin beat Labour’s candidate by just six votes.

UK right-winger Farage doused with drink at election campaign launch

Runcorn and Helsby had previously been a safe Labour seat with the party winning more than half the area’s votes in last year’s national election.