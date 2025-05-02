AIRLINK 155.65 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.32%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 83.74 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.76%)
FCCL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.15%)
FLYNG 30.44 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.47%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (3.46%)
HUMNL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.46%)
MLCF 69.83 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (4.15%)
OGDC 202.85 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.23%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.84%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.51%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.36%)
PPL 150.55 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.31%)
PRL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.93%)
PTC 20.75 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.63%)
SEARL 84.15 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.66%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (10.01%)
SYM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.92%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.2%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.97%)
TRG 63.92 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.25%)
WAVESAPP 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.46%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.18%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls as traders weigh potential US-China trade talks

Reuters Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 06:52pm

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Friday as traders squared positions ahead of an OPEC+ meeting and amid some caution about a potential de-escalation of the trade dispute between China and the United States.

Brent crude futures were down 56 cents, or 0.9%, to $61.57 a barrel at 1202 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 61 cents, or 1%, to $58.63 a barrel.

For the week, Brent and WTI were on track for 7% drops, the biggest weekly declines in a month.

China’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday that Beijing was “evaluating” a proposal from Washington to hold talks aimed at addressing U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, signalling a possible easing of the trade tensions that have rattled global markets.

“There is some optimism when it comes to U.S.-China relations but the signs are only very tentative,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, group head of research at Onyx Capital Group. “It’s still very fluid, a one step forward, two steps back situation when it comes to tariffs.”

Concerns that the broader trade war could push the global economy into a recession and crimp oil demand, just as the OPEC+ group is preparing to raise output, have weighed heavily on oil prices in recent weeks.

Oil prices little changed

Complicating any talks was a threat from Trump to impose secondary sanctions on buyers of Iranian oil. China is the world’s largest importer of Iran’s crude.

Trump’s comments followed a postponement of U.S. talks with Iran over its nuclear programme. He had previously restored a “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, which included efforts to drive the country’s oil exports to zero to help prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Oil prices gained late in Thursday’s session to settle nearly 2% higher on Trump’s remarks, erasing some of the losses recorded earlier in the week on expectations of more OPEC+ supply coming to the market.

Several OPEC+ members are set to suggest the group accelerates output hikes in June for a second consecutive month, Reuters previously reported. Eight OPEC+ countries will meet on May 5 to decide a June output plan.

Reuters on Wednesday reported that Saudi Arabia, de facto leader of OPEC+, had briefed allies and industry experts that it was unwilling to prop up oil prices with further supply cuts.

“With non-OPEC+ supply rising robustly and global demand growth facing structural decline, we see no natural re-entry point for these barrels and, ultimately, the group will likely have to endure some price pain no matter when it unwinds its cuts,” Fitch’s BMI research unit said in a note.

OPEC+ OPEC Oil WTI crude oil prices Brent crude oil US WTI crude US WTI crude prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil falls as traders weigh potential US-China trade talks

India asks IMF to review loans to Pakistan, Indian government source says

Inflation in Pakistan drops to historic low at 0.3% in April 2025

Army top brass vows to respond ‘decisively’ to any Indian attempt to impose war

Pakistan stocks rebound, KSE-100 Index closes the day with 2.5% gain

Pakistan rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan’s factory PMI dips in early sign of global tariff headwinds

Pakistan now gas-surplus amid demand collapse, says Motiwala

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio to reach 10.6% by June, Aurangzeb tell S&P Global

Vance says US hopes Pakistan-India tensions don’t lead to broader regional conflict

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Read more stories