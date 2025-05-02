Within Karachi Flight Information Region: PCAA announces temporary closure of air traffic services

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has announced temporary closures of air traffic service within the Karachi Flight Information Region (FIR) from May 3, 2025.

The authority has cited “operational reasons” for the closure without providing further details.

Meanwhile, Aviation experts said that a standard practice for temporary airspace restrictions may be related to military exercises or technical maintenance.

Pakistan issues NOTAM

According to NOTAM issued by PCAA, several key air traffic routes will be unavailable from May 3, 2025, at 05:00 hours until May 4, 2025, at 08:00 hours, specifically during the hours of 05:00-08:00 on both days. The closure affects all altitudes from ground level to an unlimited ceiling.

The affected segments include major international and domestic routes connecting key navigation points across Pakistan’s southern airspace.

To minimize disruption, the NOTAM details several alternative unidirectional and bidirectional routes for aircraft to follow during the closure period.

Aviation experts said this temporary closure follows standard aviation practice for managing airspace during special operations, and the PCAA had provided ample alternative routing to ensure continued safe air operations in the region.

Airlines operating in the region are expected to adjust their flight plans accordingly, potentially leading to slightly longer routes and minor schedule adjustments for flights operating during the early morning hours on May 3-4.

Passengers travelling through Karachi and other airports in southern Pakistan are advised to check with their airlines for any potential schedule changes during these dates.

