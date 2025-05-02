AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,775 Decreased By -1 (-0.01%)
BR30 34,471 Increased By 60.8 (0.18%)
KSE100 111,327 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 33,993 No Change 0 (0%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-02

PM approves 10-year IGCEP 2025–35

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 02 May, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved Pakistan’s long-awaited 10-year Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP 2025–35), which is expected to save $17 billion through the rescheduling and removal of 7,967 MW worth of projects.

However, renewable energy projects (solar, wind, and hybrid) proposed by K-Electric (KE) have not been included in the IGCEP 2025–35. KE has instead been instructed to establish its own tie-line (grid station) to receive electricity from the National Grid.

“Generation from Thar and nuclear power is available near KE’s system, and KE can use this to meet its needs. We have done justice with everyone without any discrimination,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

The primary objective of the plan is to ensure affordable and reliable electricity for the public. New projects have been selected based on a minimum-cost principle. The national economic burden is expected to reduce by Rs 474.3 billion, while a national saving of $10 billion (Rs 2,790 billion) has been achieved by rescheduling project completion dates.

According to the government, an additional $7 billion (Rs 1,953 billion) in savings came from dropping 7,967 MW of planned projects. These changes are also expected to reduce electricity tariffs, with an estimated average saving of more than Rs 2 per unit. Officials claim that, for the first time, electricity projects have been selected purely on merit and with full transparency. The plan prioritizes national interest over individual or political gains, cancelling expensive and unnecessary projects.

Under the original IGCEP, 14,984 MW of new projects were proposed. This has now been scaled back to 18 projects totaling 7,017 MW, including Dasu and Mohmand dams. Preference has been given to 7,987 MW of projects based on local resources such as hydro, solar, nuclear, and wind, reducing dependence on imported fuels like coal and gas — a move expected to save billions in foreign exchange annually.

Future power projects will be procured through competitive bidding, with a strong emphasis on private sector participation. The government will no longer purchase surplus electricity, provide sovereign guarantees for new projects, or pay capacity charges on unused generation. “This IGCEP will ensure a cheap, sustainable, and merit-based electricity supply, which will ultimately bring down prices and benefit the country,” said official sources.

They added that strategic projects may be allowed provided their additional costs (Least Cost Violation or LCV) are calculated and borne by the sponsoring agency. For example, Chashma-5 (C-5) was evaluated using the LCV methodology and selected with an LCV of $0.079 billion in FY 2032. However, it was later optimized for commissioning in FY 2038 without any LCV payment. As per the National Electricity Plan 2023–27, LCV costs will apply only for the first six years of operation (FY 2032–37), totaling Rs 14 billion (including financing costs), to be paid in 12 semi-annual installments of Rs 1.17 billion each.

Sources confirmed that the IGCEP will continue to be refined before its final submission to NEPRA, with savings and LCV calculations subject to further review and stakeholder consultation.

The System Operator (NPCC) submitted the draft IGCEP to NEPRA in April 2024. The plan came under significant scrutiny due to emerging sectoral dynamics — including falling electricity demand, increasing net metering, and a backlog of committed capacity additions — all of which raised concerns about the future cost burden on consumers.

The draft IGCEP 2024–34 included 25,973 MW of new capacity, of which 25,573 MW (98.5%) was classified as committed, leaving only 400 MW (1.5%) as candidate capacity open for optimization. The plan had a Net Present Value (NPV) of $64.30 billion, comprising $42.61 billion in fixed costs and $21.69 billion in generation costs.

Given the heavy reliance on committed projects and declining demand, a detailed review of the criteria for committed capacity was conducted. Of the 73 projects initially classified as committed in the IGCEP 2021–31 (totaling 22,418 MW), 7,434 MW had been commissioned by end-2024. The remaining 14,984 MW were re-evaluated based on updated criteria, which include: (i) for private power producers: achieving financial close and; (ii) For public projects: (a) financial commitments secured: (b) construction progress above 10%, and (c) financial progress exceeding 10%.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KE energy sector power sector National Grid IGCEP solar energy PM Shehbaz Sharif pakistan power sector K-Electric Renewable energy projects Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan IGCEP 2025–35 10 year IGCEP 2025–35

Comments

200 characters

PM approves 10-year IGCEP 2025–35

Growth in Pakistan may stay broadly unchanged: IMF

Pakistan loses Rs750bn tax revenue to illicit trade, smuggling yearly: report

State Bank of Pakistan identifies obstacles to FDI inflows

Pakistan allows 150 Afghan trucks to enter India via Wagah border

China puts its weight behind Pakistan

Within Karachi Flight Information Region: PCAA announces temporary closure of air traffic services

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Palestine at ICJ

Imports under HS Codes 3402.1300 and 3402.1190: SC dismisses petition seeking zero duty

Earning below Rs1 million annually: KTBA proposes tax exemption for salaried people

April SRB’s collection grows 24pc YoY

Read more stories