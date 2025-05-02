AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,775 Decreased By -1 (-0.01%)
BR30 34,471 Increased By 60.8 (0.18%)
KSE100 111,327 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 33,993 No Change 0 (0%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-02

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Palestine at ICJ

Naveed Siddiqui Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 09:04am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) said that Pakistan has always and shall continue to stand by the Palestinians in their just struggle for self-determination, as well as for the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Pakistan on Thursday expressed its unwavering solidarity with Palestine at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said that Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Syed Haider Shah, made an oral statement before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in The Hague, in the public hearing on the request for an advisory opinion on the Obligations of Israel in relation to the Presence and Activities of the United Nations, Other International Organizations and Third States in and in relation to the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

NA passes resolution in solidarity with Palestine

In his statement, Ambassador Shah highlighted the atrocities being committed by Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), particularly in Gaza.

He emphasised that Israel’s conduct towards the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reflected one of the most egregious breaches of the privileges and immunities of an international organisation in the history of the UN.

He condemned in the strongest possible terms Israel’s attempt to dismantle the operations of UNRWA in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, terming it a blatant violation of international law and part of Israel’s systematic campaign to deny much-needed humanitarian aid to millions of Palestinians in dire need.

He underscored the need for providing unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza and to hold Israel accountable for the imposition of collective punishment through the denial of humanitarian aid to millions of civilians.

Pakistan had submitted its detailed written statement to the ICJ in the case earlier this year. The oral proceedings of the case are being held at the ICJ from 28th April to 2nd May 2025, in which more than 40 states and organisations are expected to participate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Foreign Office UN Palestine International Court of Justice Pakistan Foreign office ICJ solidarity Palestinian state Israel Gaza war Al Quds Al Sharif Ambassador Syed Haider Shah

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Palestine at ICJ

Growth in Pakistan may stay broadly unchanged: IMF

Pakistan loses Rs750bn tax revenue to illicit trade, smuggling yearly: report

State Bank of Pakistan identifies obstacles to FDI inflows

Pakistan allows 150 Afghan trucks to enter India via Wagah border

China puts its weight behind Pakistan

Within Karachi Flight Information Region: PCAA announces temporary closure of air traffic services

Imports under HS Codes 3402.1300 and 3402.1190: SC dismisses petition seeking zero duty

Earning below Rs1 million annually: KTBA proposes tax exemption for salaried people

April SRB’s collection grows 24pc YoY

Read more stories