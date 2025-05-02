AIRLINK 155.65 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.32%)
World Print 2025-05-02

Bangladesh begins three days of mass political rallies

AFP Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 03:47pm

DHAKA: Three days of political rallies began in Bangladesh on Thursday with rival groups to stage mass demonstrations in Dhaka, drumming up support for eagerly anticipated elections following an uprising last year.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, 84, has led an interim government since autocratic prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled into exile as crowds stormed her palace in August. He has said elections will be held as early as December, and at the latest by mid-2026. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), widely tipped to win the poll, will hold a May Day rally in Dhaka.

“We are confident this will be the most memorable grand rally in recent times,” BNP media officer Shairul Kabir Khan said.

The largest Islamist political party, Jamaat-e-Islami, will also take to the streets of the capital on Thursday.

The Jatiya Party, formerly close to Hasina’s regime, will likewise hold a rally.

