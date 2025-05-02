AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
World Print 2025-05-02

Press freedom is no longer a given in US

CPJ Published 02 May, 2025 06:12am

NEW YORK: Press freedom is no longer a given in the United States 100 days into President Donald Trump’s second term as journalists and newsrooms face mounting pressures that threaten their ability to report freely and the public’s right to know, a new report released by CPJ has found.

The report, “Alarm bells: Trump’s first 100 days ramp up fear for the press, democracy,” noted that the administration has scaled up its rhetorical attacks and launched a startling number of actions using regulatory bodies and powerful allies that, taken together, may cause irreparable harm to press freedom in the U.S. and will likely take decades to repair. The level of trepidation among U.S. journalists is such that CPJ has provided more security training since the November election than at any other period.

