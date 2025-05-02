Press freedom is no longer a given in US

NEW YORK: Press freedom is no longer a given in the United States 100 days into President Donald Trump’s second term as journalists and newsrooms face mounting pressures that threaten their ability to report freely and the public’s right to know, a new report released by CPJ has found.

The report, “Alarm bells: Trump’s first 100 days ramp up fear for the press, democracy,” noted that the administration has scaled up its rhetorical attacks and launched a startling number of actions using regulatory bodies and powerful allies that, taken together, may cause irreparable harm to press freedom in the U.S. and will likely take decades to repair. The level of trepidation among U.S. journalists is such that CPJ has provided more security training since the November election than at any other period.