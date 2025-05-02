World Immunization Week 2025 concludes

ISLAMABAD: The World Immunization Week 2025 celebrated countrywide from April 24-30 has concluded on a note that vaccines are not just doses of protection; they are promises of a healthier, brighter future and annually save millions of lives globally.

The World Immunization Week 2025 in Pakistan was organised by the Dopasi Foundation, in collaboration with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF, and the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI).

Kinzul Eman, chief executive officer (CEO) of Dopasi Foundation on the conclusion of the event said, “too many children remain unprotected due to gaps in access and awareness. That’s what we’re working to change.”

Under the theme "Immunization for All is Humanly Possible," the campaign featured dynamic, community-driven activities. In Islamabad, Dopasi introduced Tikoo Buddy, a vaccination mascot, who engaged families at the Run and Ride Event in F-9 Park with educational materials and fun interactions aimed at dispelling myths and promoting routine immunisation.

In Balochistan, efforts intensified with a Rickshaw Awareness Drive, city-wide branding, and a series of advocacy events involving community leaders and health workers. These activities brought immunisation messages directly to the public in culturally familiar formats and emphasised the importance of vaccinating children under five.

“Vaccines are not just doses of protection; they are promises of a healthier, brighter future,” said Kinzul Eman, CEO of Dopasi Foundation. “Too many children remain unprotected due to gaps in access and awareness. That’s what we’re working to change.”

Thanks to strong public-private partnerships, including Gavi and UNICEF, vaccines that protect against measles, polio, HPV, tetanus, influenza, malaria, and RSV are being provided free of cost to the Government of Pakistan — despite being expensive to procure. These efforts are delivered through the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) and supported by local partners like Dopasi Foundation.

While progress is evident, challenges such as vaccine hesitancy, misinformation, and healthcare inequities remain. In 2023, over 22 million children worldwide missed their first measles shot, underscoring the urgency of continued outreach.

According to senior officials of the Federal Directorate of Immunization, since the launch of Pakistan’s Expanded Programme on Immunization in 1978 in partnership with WHO, millions have been protected from deadly diseases. Globally, vaccines have saved 154 million lives over the past 50 years, an average of 3 million lives annually.

Despite progress, challenges remain as In 2024, Pakistan aimed to vaccinate 7.3 million infants, but 1.2 million did not receive a single dose of the measles vaccine due to incomplete schedules, raising the risk of outbreaks. Regional disparities in vaccination coverage persist, with nearly half of children in Balochistan either under or partially immunized. Pakistan also remains one of only two countries where polio is still endemic.

Vaccination is not just a health intervention, it is an investment in a healthier and more prosperous future. The EPI is committed to ensuring that every individual, regardless of location, has access to life-saving vaccines.

