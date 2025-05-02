Wasa to complete 4,000ft sewer line by 30th

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Lahore will complete the project of constructing a new sewer line from Bhati Gate to Shah Alam Chowk on the Circular Road by May 30.

This was told during Wasa Lahore Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed visit to project site on Thursday to review the progress of the ongoing development projects under the Lahore Development Programme in Ravi Town.

The project involved the construction of a 4,000-feet sewer line from Bhati Gate to Shah Alam Chowk; currently, the installation of a 1,400-foot sewer line on the Circular Road has been completed. The project involves laying 48-inch diameter pipes for the sewer line.

On this occasion, the Wasa Lahore MD emphasised the need to accelerate the pace of work on all development projects. He stressed that projects must be completed on time and that quality should not be compromised. The convenience of the public should be prioritised during the installation of the sewer lines.

He instructed the officials that concerned officers should be present on-site to monitor the work daily. He urged all involved to carry out development activities with transparency, speed and quality to ensure the successful implementation of the Chief Minister of Punjab’s development vision.

