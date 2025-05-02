AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Lahore Qalandars players take ‘Climate Action Plan’ pledge

Recorder Report Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 07:22am

LAHORE: In a groundbreaking initiative under the “Smog Ko Karo All Out” campaign, Lahore Qalandars became the first professional cricket team to officially take a ‘Climate Action Plan’ pledge, setting a new benchmark for environmental responsibility in the sporting world.

Senior Provincial Minister of Punjab, Maryam Aurangzeb, administered the climate action oath to the team. On this occasion, the players declared that cricket is no longer just a game; it is now intertwined with the spirit of environmental protection.

Lahore Qalandars cricketers pledged to embrace environmental responsibility both on the field and in their daily lives. They committed to conserving water, promoting efficient resource usage, and raising awareness about climate issues.

Further commitments included planting trees, fostering greener surroundings, reducing waste and pollution, avoiding smoke-emitting vehicles, and minimizing plastic usage. The team affirmed that these actions would become part of their everyday routine.

The cricketers also expressed their intent to mobilize their fans, friends, and families to join the climate action movement and to continue raising their voices on environmental issues.

In their pledge, the players stated, “Our victories will only be complete when we win the battle against pollution — when Punjab wins, Pakistan wins.”

climate change Lahore Qalandars Maryam Aurangzeb environmental protection Lahore Climate Action Plan Climate Action Plan climate awareness

