Teaching hospitals: Health dept invites applications

LAHORE: The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education has invited applications from medical professionals for placement in teaching hospitals.

The services of registered locum doctors will be obtained to meet the immediate shortage of medical professionals in teaching hospitals. Qualified and capable medical professionals will be registered for placement as locum doctors in teaching hospitals.

Medical officers, senior registrars and consultants will be appointed in teaching hospitals. In this regard, the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education has also clarified the eligibility criteria for candidates to apply. Instructions have been issued to the University of Health Sciences in this regard.

Medical professionals can get more information on the website of the University of Health Sciences to register.

