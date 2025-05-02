AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
May 02, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-05-02

Eight of family die as car falls into gorge

NNI Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 06:49am

LOWER KOHISTAN: Eight members of the same family, including three women and children, tragically lost their lives when their car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep ravine near Muttah Banda on the Karakoram Highway.

The family was travelling from Rawalpindi to Gilgit when the vehicle lost control and went off the edge.

Rescue team, along with local volunteers reached the site and pulled out the bodies.

All the victims belonged to one family from Rawalpindi.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed heartfelt sorrow, saying the loss of precious lives is truly heartbreaking and extended sympathies to the grieving family.

Karakoram Highway car accident CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah

