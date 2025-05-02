433 die in 44,086 road mishaps during April

LAHORE: In Punjab, 433 deaths were reported in 44,086 road accidents last month, and of the total road traffic accidents, 7,845 took place in Lahore, in which 40 casualties were reported.

The Rescue Punjab spokesperson highlighted this while disclosing the latest data on Punjab Emergency Services (PES) operations here on Thursday.

Similarly, 2,836 accidents were reported in Faisalabad, 2,661 in Multan, 2,318 in Gujranwala, 1,572 in Sheikhupura and 1,423 in Rawalpindi, while the remaining 25,431 took place in other districts of Punjab. Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts, i.e., 675 incidents in Lahore, 309 in Faisalabad, 221 in Multan, 219 in Gujranwala, 189 in Rawalpindi and 164 in Sialkot.

The data further revealed that the PES rescued 206,685 victims while responding to 203,327 emergencies across Punjab during April, including 131,511 medical emergencies, 44,086 road traffic crashes, 5,002 falls/slips, 3,713 delivery cases, 4,539 crime incidents, 5,090 fire incidents, 2,070 occupational injuries, 977 animal rescue, 702 electric shock, 456 burn cases, 70 drowning incidents, 31 structural collapses, and 5,080 miscellaneous operations.

Commenting on the data, Secretary of Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed serious concern over the alarming 433 deaths in 44,086 road accidents. He urged the motorbike riders to remain within the maximum speed of 50 km/h, as every 1 km/h increase in speed elevates fatal crash risk by 4-5 percent. He emphasised the need for behavioural change to promote safety and prevent emergencies. He invites the public to join hands with the Punjab Emergency Service in saving lives and promoting safety.

