AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-02

433 die in 44,086 road mishaps during April

Recorder Report Published 02 May, 2025 06:50am

LAHORE: In Punjab, 433 deaths were reported in 44,086 road accidents last month, and of the total road traffic accidents, 7,845 took place in Lahore, in which 40 casualties were reported.

The Rescue Punjab spokesperson highlighted this while disclosing the latest data on Punjab Emergency Services (PES) operations here on Thursday.

Similarly, 2,836 accidents were reported in Faisalabad, 2,661 in Multan, 2,318 in Gujranwala, 1,572 in Sheikhupura and 1,423 in Rawalpindi, while the remaining 25,431 took place in other districts of Punjab. Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts, i.e., 675 incidents in Lahore, 309 in Faisalabad, 221 in Multan, 219 in Gujranwala, 189 in Rawalpindi and 164 in Sialkot.

The data further revealed that the PES rescued 206,685 victims while responding to 203,327 emergencies across Punjab during April, including 131,511 medical emergencies, 44,086 road traffic crashes, 5,002 falls/slips, 3,713 delivery cases, 4,539 crime incidents, 5,090 fire incidents, 2,070 occupational injuries, 977 animal rescue, 702 electric shock, 456 burn cases, 70 drowning incidents, 31 structural collapses, and 5,080 miscellaneous operations.

Commenting on the data, Secretary of Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed serious concern over the alarming 433 deaths in 44,086 road accidents. He urged the motorbike riders to remain within the maximum speed of 50 km/h, as every 1 km/h increase in speed elevates fatal crash risk by 4-5 percent. He emphasised the need for behavioural change to promote safety and prevent emergencies. He invites the public to join hands with the Punjab Emergency Service in saving lives and promoting safety.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Rescue teams road accidents road traffic accidents Punjab Emergency Services road mishaps

Comments

200 characters

433 die in 44,086 road mishaps during April

Growth in Pakistan may stay broadly unchanged: IMF

Pakistan loses Rs750bn tax revenue to illicit trade, smuggling yearly: report

State Bank of Pakistan identifies obstacles to FDI inflows

Pakistan allows 150 Afghan trucks to enter India via Wagah border

China puts its weight behind Pakistan

Within Karachi Flight Information Region: PCAA announces temporary closure of air traffic services

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Palestine at ICJ

Imports under HS Codes 3402.1300 and 3402.1190: SC dismisses petition seeking zero duty

Earning below Rs1 million annually: KTBA proposes tax exemption for salaried people

April SRB’s collection grows 24pc YoY

Read more stories