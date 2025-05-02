AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Opinion Print 2025-05-02

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The country is finally united

Anjum Ibrahim Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 06:19am

“I can unhesitatingly say the country is finally united.”

“War or the threat of war unites even a very divided nation.”

“I remember the days when cricket united our nation. I heard that even the Pakistani Taliban rooted for the team.”

“Well courtesy appointments of non-cricket playing chairmen to the Board, the game is now interesting only during games under the auspices of Pakistan Super League…”

“The irony is that some members of our team are acknowledged as world-class players…”

“But the selection of the team…”

“Shut up – haven’t you heard the proverb – never insult an alligator until you have crossed the river.”

“I wasn’t aware we…”

“Hey, we have rivers here. The Indians may threaten the water flow, but we have rivers.”

“I was going to say I didn’t know we had alligators here.”

“OK then how about snow tigers.”

“Only up north, not…”

“You are irritating. Anyway, The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless did appoint a cricketer as Chairman and I don’t recall the team winning…”

“I remember the losses were not so deep.”

“Right anyway, the threat of war has brought the country together. I, for one, am angered at the knee-jerk reaction of the Modi government in blaming the attack on Pakistan and…”

“Khawaja Asif said that the country did engage in such activities in the past, and given that his party had been in power off and on since the 1990s…”

“Yep, that was ill-advised. But you know the entire cabinet, and need I add it numbers as many as a battalion…”

“You reckon we should place this battalion on the frontline? Who will be the commander? The Prime Minister?”

“Well, no, how about the left and right hands?”

“What?”

“Faisal Vawda or The Brown Pope?”

“Don’t be facetious and for your information as far as I am concerned the two men’s threats to India rival that of…of…”

“Rendered speechless are you! My suggestion however is that we should not wait to reveal proof of Indian sponsored terrorism on our soil as a retaliatory measure but as and when it occurs and…”

“Lesson learned, I sincerely hope.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

