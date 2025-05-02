AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-02

Population growth, women health and UHC: Ministry reaffirms resolve to address issues

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 06:52am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment in close collaboration with global partners to robust and sustainable health reforms to address population growth, women health and Universal Health Coverage (UHC) related issues.

This was stated by State Minister on National Health Services Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath during a high-level meeting with the British High Commission’s Development Director Jo Moirb who called on the minister along with a delegation.

Dr Bharath underscored the urgent need to strengthen the Primary Healthcare (PHC) system, particularly, in urban areas where fragmented services hinder equitable access. He emphasised the importance of integrated, people-centred care in advancing UHC, especially for underserved peri-urban communities.

A key priority highlighted by Dr Bharath was the enhancement of family planning services across all provinces. “Empowering women through accessible reproductive health services is fundamental to sustainable development,” he said. “We are committed to ensuring that every woman can make informed decisions about her health and well-being.”

The minister also addressed the need for sustainable health financing in the face of a shifting global aid landscape. He expressed appreciation for the technical assistance provided by the UK and emphasised Pakistan’s phased transition from donor-supported vertical programmes to domestically financed health systems. “In the face of global aid reductions, we must regularise essential health services and build national systems that are resilient, efficient, and accountable,” he noted.

Dr Bharath acknowledged the value of UK-supported initiatives such as the Evidence for Health (E4H) Programme, which has contributed to policy development, health systems strengthening, and enhanced national health security. These efforts, he said, are aligned with Pakistan’s roadmap for transition and sustainability.

He further reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening routine immunisation systems and highlighted a long-term vision for indigenous vaccine production to ensure national preparedness and reduce reliance on international supply chains.

Dr Bharath said Pakistan was committed to work closely with development partners to advance a self-reliant, equitable, and evidence-driven health system. “Together, we must build a future where every citizen regardless of location or income can access quality health services with dignity and confidence,” he stated.

