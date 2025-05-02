Work on launch of e-trams, feeder buses in ICT begins in earnest

ISLAMABAD: The government has planned to provide Islamabad with a modern and eco-friendly public transport system, as work begins in earnest on the launch of electric trams and feeder buses in the capital.

In this regard, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired an important meeting.

During the briefing, the chairman was informed in detail about the planned operations of electric trams and feeder buses in Islamabad. He emphasised that providing the capital with a state-of-the-art transport system is a top priority for CDA. The electric tram and feeder bus services, he noted, would not only offer modern commuting facilities but also help reduce air pollution and save fuel.

Chairman Randhawa directed that the feasibility study for the tram system be finalized to ensure smooth implementation on the city’s busiest routes. He stressed that tram compartments should be designed to accommodate a larger number of passengers and that buses must be inclusive for people with disabilities and women.

He instructed the team to work comprehensively on the project’s full feasibility, particularly its financial aspects. A sustainable financial model ensuring long-term self-sufficiency should be developed, with public-private partnership options also explored. Clear timelines and targets were to be set for making the tram system operational.

