India’s false propaganda against Pakistan: Diplomatic efforts to apprise the world intensified

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has intensified its diplomatic efforts to inform the world capitals about India’s false propaganda and hegemonic designs against Islamabad in the wake of Pahalgam incident.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar spoke to several foreign ministers on phone and apprise them about India’s jingoistic postures against Pakistan.

The DPM held a telephone conversation with the Republic of Korea’s Foreign Minister, Cho Tae-yul.

The DPM apprised FM Cho of the escalating regional situation arising from India’s baseless propaganda and unilateral actions, including holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

Expressing concern over the situation, FM Cho underscored the importance of resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy to maintain regional peace and security.

As non-permanent members of the UNSC, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation. FM Cho appreciated the successful co-hosting of the Third United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting, in Islamabad last month. They also agreed to further strengthening bilateral relations through high-level exchanges.

Meanwhile, DPM/Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar spoke with DPM/Foreign Minister of Somalia, Abdisalam Abdi Ali.

Congratulating DPM/FM Ali on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Somalia, DPM apprised him of the escalating regional situation arising from India’s baseless propaganda and unilateral actions, including holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

Expressing concern over the situation, FM Ali underscored the importance of resolving issues through diplomacy to maintain regional peace and security.

Dar also held a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Slovenia, Tanja Fajon.

The DPM/FM briefed her on the evolving regional situation, firmly rejecting India’s baseless allegations and denounced unilateral actions, including holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance — a clear violation of international law.

