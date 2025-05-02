Labour Day: Naqvi pays tribute to working class

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday paid tribute to the working class on International Labour Day, calling May 1st a “shining chapter of sacrifice, courage, and struggle.”

In his message, the minister lauded the contributions of workers, craftsmen, and labourers to the nation’s economy and development. “We stand with the workers, not just today but every day,” he said, emphasizing that labourers earn honest livelihoods and play a key role in strengthening the economy.

He acknowledged the vital role of a determined and hardworking workforce in achieving rapid and sustainable development. Naqvi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to taking consistent measures to protect the rights of workers and ensure their welfare.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025