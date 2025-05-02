Minister advocates inclusive scientific progress in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi chaired a high-level meeting with the heads of various organisations under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Federal Secretary Sajid Baloch also attended the session.

The meeting focused on reviewing the progress of 31 ongoing development projects and discussed the roadmap for future initiatives.

The federal minister emphasised that the vision of the government and Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif is to ensure that every Pakistani benefits equally from national development and investment. He stressed that “all projects must aim to directly uplift the lives of common citizens, especially in backward and underserved regions, bringing them on par with developed areas.”

The minister underscored the importance of inclusive scientific progress, calling for increased efforts to promote scientific education and innovation across the country. He urged organisations to focus not just on infrastructure but also on building human capital through awareness and access to quality education.

The federal minister also highlighted the need to improve the ease of doing business in Pakistan, encouraging the ministry and its affiliated organisations to create a more supportive environment for investment, research, and development with transparency and efficiency.

