Cross-border trade: Firm launches AI ‘Faceless Operations’

KARACHI: A Pakistani technology company, Galaxefi, has introduced AI Faceless Operations, a fully automated, round-the-clock system designed to digitalize and streamline cross-border trade processes. The solution aims to address major inefficiencies in the trade sector, which currently suffers an estimated annual loss of $36 billion due to outdated, paper-based systems that also threaten up to 3 million jobs.

Galaxefi’s innovation centres on galaxbot™, a multilingual, AI-powered virtual assistant that enables users to manage trade operations through simple voice or chat commands. The assistant can automatically complete shipment details, generate customs and regulatory documents, provide real-time cargo tracking, and issue alerts in case of exceptions or delays.

