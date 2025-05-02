TDAP to participate in Automechanika Frankfurt 2026

KARACHI: Pakistani manufacturers will participate in the four-day exhibition Automechanika Frankfurt 2026, while the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will also take part with the Pakistan Pavilion.

TDAP is offering subsidised stalls to promote the export of automotive parts, tyres, systems, and technologies related to the repair and maintenance of cars and trucks.

Automechanika Frankfurt will be from September 8 to 12, 2026, bringing together global experts from the automotive industry to explore the latest innovations and technologies. This year’s fair will feature a new forum titled “HighTech4Mobility” focusing on software-defined vehicles. Other key topics will include sustainability, transformation, and workforce development.

