CBD Punjab launches special video to honour labour workforce

LAHORE: The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as CBD Punjab, launched a special video on Labour Day. This initiative is a tribute to the dedicated individuals who drive the authority’s visionary projects.

At CBD Punjab, progress thrives on collaboration. The Authority ‘s dedicated staff works closely with a local labour force to successfully execute complex and transformative infrastructure projects.

This collective effort has enabled CBD Punjab to overcome longstanding civic challenges. Key achievements include the revitalization of Walton Road and the permanent resolution of the ADA Nallah issue once symbols of urban decay, now symbols of urban renewal.

CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, emphasized, “Our infrastructure isn’t merely steel and concrete it embodies the determination, unity and hard work of those who bring it to life. Thanks to the unwavering commitment of our team and local labourers, hum hain Sar Buland. Their tireless efforts continue to shape a progressive future for Punjab.”

The video, unveiled today, serves as a visual tribute to those who work with dignity, discipline, and pride. It will be accessible on CBD Punjab’s digital platforms.

