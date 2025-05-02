Over 40,000 mine workers being provided ration cards

LAHORE: On the occasion of Labour Day, Punjab Minister for Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani extended heartfelt tribute to the hardworking people of the nation. He stated that the labour class forms the backbone of a nation’s development.

“Those who toil for honest earnings with their blood and sweat are the true builders of progress,” he said. “Workers, labourers, and miners are our real strength, and their welfare is a top priority of the Punjab government.”

The Minister highlighted that the Punjab government is undertaking revolutionary measures for the welfare of workers in the mining sector. A ration card scheme has been launched for mine workers, through which over 40,000 miners are currently being provided with ration cards. The target is to extend this number to 80,000.

