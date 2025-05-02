Standard Chartered Foundation, British Asian Trust renew alliance

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Foundation and British Asian Trust renew partnership to support young women micro-entrepreneurs build sustainable livelihoods

With this partnership both institutes will launch ‘Thriving Futures’, a three-year enterprise development programme that will focus on providing support to high-potential youth microenterprises to help build their capacity and attain long-term sustainability.

The previous programme enabled us to empower over 1000 young women and men to boost and sustain their Agri-enterprises by focusing on enterprise growth, marketing, quality assurance, digital literacy training which helped to increase the enterprise revenues by 25 percent on average.

Building on learnings from the past programme, “Thriving Futures” will offer advanced enterprise development and tailored interventions to 900 microenterprise groups (90 percent of which will be women-led) to become thriving and, in doing so, create a stronger, more inclusive microenterprise ecosystem in Sindh and Punjab. The British Asian Trust will deliver the programme in conjunction with two implementing partners-Kaarvan Crafts Foundation and Shirakat.

