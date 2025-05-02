Economy stabilising despite challenges, says businessman

KARACHI The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, the President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, the President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, the Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain has said that despite challenges, the country’s economy is stabilizing due to the joint efforts of the government and the armed forces, as evidenced by recent economic indicators and the business community’s confidence.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the Pahalgam attack is a lie and a conspiracy of the Modi government, which is being strongly condemned in Pakistan and around the world.

He added that India is always busy with conspiracies against Pakistan and harming minorities in India; it has been instigating terrorism in Pakistan for 70 years.

In recent years, the ugly face of India has been visible behind the increasing incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

He observed that no country in the region is safe from its unholy designs.

The business leader said that India had started the arms race in the region so that Pakistan’s increasing defense expenditures would burden it, but Pakistan did not fall prey to this deception.

He warned that India’s war madness will affect billions of people around the world as Modi is violating international laws

by breaking the Indus Water Treaty, which will not be allowed.

Mian Zahid said that whenever Pakistan moves towards progress and prosperity, India starts to feel queasy, and a web of conspiracies is spread.

He said the nation has forgotten its political differences, has become united, and is proud of its army’s capabilities.

India cannot compete with a united country or carry out its nefarious agenda.

Mian Zahid said that the Pakistani armed forces and national security agencies have made eternal and unparalleled sacrifices for the country’s security and peace, for which the entire nation is grateful.

The Prime Minister has shocked India by hinting at an international investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

The government’s decisions in the Security Committee regarding India are according to the nation’s aspirations, and our armed forces are fully capable of destroying the enemy’s nefarious intentions.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that India’s attempt at war could prove to be its last mistake because Pakistan could wipe out this country from the face of the earth.

However, the whole world will have to pay the price for the use of nuclear weapons, including the developed countries that have sold billions of dollars worth of weapons to India and are now disregarding these tensions due to business interests, he warned.

Mian Zahid Hussain further said that Pakistan wants peace and stability in the region. Still, if war is imposed, it will be defended fully. Pakistan should continue to inform important countries and international organizations about the misinformation and false allegations spread by India.

He said the role of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz

Sharif and Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Hafiz General Asim Munir is commendable for the stability and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said that if India tries to wage war, the entire nation will give a befitting reply to India under the capable leadership of General Asim Munir.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Pakistan was established based on the two-nation theory, which is imperative for the protection of our ideological and geographical borders.

