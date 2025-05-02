Italy reaffirms support for textile industry, offers advanced tech to boost exports

KARACHI: Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, Marilina Armellin, has reaffirmed Italy’s long-standing commitment to supporting Pakistan’s textile industry, describing the sector as a cornerstone of the country’s economic growth and export performance.

She emphasized that Italy remains a reliable partner in Pakistan’s decades-long journey of textile development, offering advanced machinery and technology across the entire value chain—from spinning to value-added garments.

In an exclusive interview with Business Recorder during her historic visit to the publication’s headquarters in Karachi, Ambassador Armellin underscored the need for stronger bilateral trade cooperation.

IGATEX PAKISTAN exhibition concludes

“Italy is committed to strengthening this important partnership by facilitating access to the latest textile technologies and machinery to help Pakistan boost its economic activities,” she said.

However, she urged Pakistani authorities to reduce import tariffs on textile machinery to make high-tech equipment more accessible. Lowering these barriers, she noted, would not only help modernize the industry but also contribute significantly to Pakistan’s GDP growth, given the textile sector’s status as the country’s largest manufacturing and export-earning industry.

Highlighting the significance of the recent IGATEX Pakistan 2025 exhibition, held at the Karachi Expo Centre, the ambassador said the event marked a milestone in Italy-Pakistan industrial collaboration. For the first time, two dedicated Italian pavilions were featured, showcasing cutting-edge textile machinery.

“IGATEX is a very important exhibition—not just for Pakistan but for the entire region,” she remarked.

“Italian companies that participated are well aware of the potential in the Pakistani market. They are here with a strong intent to do business, and we fully support and encourage their efforts.”

The show hosted over 450 exhibitors from 30 countries, including Italy. A total of 11 Italian companies showcased more than 50 renowned brands across the two pavilions, reflecting growing interest in Pakistan’s textile and garment sector.

Ambassador Armellin’s remarks underscore the strategic importance Italy places on its trade and industrial relations with Pakistan, especially in areas where mutual growth and innovation can thrive.

In a concerted effort to bolster economic relations, Armellin highlighted Italy’s commitment to enhancing bilateral trade and investment across various sectors.

“Our two economic systems have many complementarities, and it is our mission here to boost these complementarities and take advantage of them.”

She said that the current trade balance stands at €1.5 billion, indicating a solid foundation for future growth. “There is a great scope for doing more and better.”

Italy exports a diverse range of machinery and technologies to Pakistan, including state-of-the-art equipment for the textile, leather, footwear, and agriculture sectors, she said.

On the other hand, Pakistan primarily exports textile and leather products to Italy, along with food items such as rice, she added.

To further strengthen economic ties, Ambassador Armellin emphasized the importance of mutual participation in trade fairs. She encouraged Pakistani businesses to engage in leading Italian and European fairs, such as Salone del Mobile in Milan, EICMA, Expo Riva Schuh, Linea Pelle, and Cosmoprof. These platforms offer opportunities to showcase products and explore new markets.

Ambassador Armellin shared several success stories of Italian investments in Pakistan. One notable example is a collaboration between a major fast-food chain in Pakistan and an Italian coffee producer. This partnership involves importing high-quality coffee beans and espresso machines, catering to the growing demand for premium coffee among Pakistani consumers.

In the dental sector, an Italian company specializing in dental technology is expanding its operations in Pakistan, providing advanced equipment and training to local professionals.

Reflecting on Italy’s economic transformation, Ambassador Armellin pointed to the country’s resilience and adaptability in the face of challenges. She noted that during the energy crises of the 1970s, Italy swiftly transitioned to renewable energy sources, positioning itself as a leader in sustainable energy. This adaptability has been crucial in maintaining economic stability and growth.

Ambassador Armellin suggested that Pakistan could benefit from adopting similar strategies, particularly in diversifying energy sources and investing in sustainable technologies.

Beyond economic collaboration, Ambassador Armellin emphasized the strong cultural and social ties between Italy and Pakistan. She highlighted the shared values of family, community, and hospitality, which form the basis of both societies. These commonalities have fostered a deep mutual respect and understanding, strengthening the bilateral relationship.

The large Pakistani diaspora in Italy has built strong people-to-people connections, which are seen as vital to bilateral ties.

As Italy and Pakistan continue to explore avenues for deeper collaboration, Ambassador Armellin expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025