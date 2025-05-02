Pakistan Financial Literacy Week, organised from April 14-18, 2025, highlighted the importance of financial education in our society. As a professional in the field of finance, I have seen how teamwork and joint efforts can make a big difference in helping people understand and manage their money better.

Several organisations have actively participated in the State Bank of Pakistan’s National Financial Literacy Program, conducting workshops and awareness sessions across various communities. These efforts are designed to empower individuals with the knowledge to make informed financial decisions, thereby contributing to a more financially inclusive Pakistan.

Working alongside regulatory bodies and educational institutions to further this cause, it is important to recognize that financial literacy is a cornerstone of economic development.

Syed Mohsin Ali (Karachi)

