Sindh govt committed to welfare of labourers: Nasir

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has said that providing social protection, education, and healthcare facilities to workers is a top priority of the Sindh government. Under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the provincial government is committed to the welfare of labourers. He expressed these views in his statement on the occasion of International Labour Day, May 1.

Paying tribute to workers, Nasir Shah said that the labour class is the backbone of any country’s economy. He stated that May 1 marks the day of great sacrifices made by workers. Since its inception, the Pakistan People’s Party has stood shoulder to shoulder with the working class in their struggle.

The provincial government has set the minimum wage for workers at Rs 37,000. The leader of the people, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, gave workers the right to form unions and established welfare institutions like EOBI (Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution).

