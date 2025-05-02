AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-02

Pakistan, Bangladesh garment manufacturers sign MoUs

Press Release Published 02 May, 2025 06:12am

LAHORE: Key milestones were achieved in strengthening trade ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh textile sectors during a recent visit, marked by the signing of three crucial Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

The Pakistan Readymade Garment Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) signed MoUs with both the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), while the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) signed an MoU with the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).

Further demonstrating the growing interest in bilateral trade, the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) of Bangladesh expressed a strong interest in forging an MoU with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). The Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association (BGBA) also conveyed their intention to explore opening an office in Pakistan.

The visit facilitated over 250 productive Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings, resulting in confirmed orders for yarn and fabric amounting to USD 2.5 million. Additionally, sample orders totaling an estimated USD 10 million, subject to sample approval, were placed, indicating significant future trade potential.

In a gesture of further collaboration, PRGMEA extended an invitation to the textile delegations from BGMEA and BTMA to visit Pakistan in the near future to follow up on the business activities initiated during this successful visit. This invitation reflects the commitment to fostering ongoing cooperation and expanding trade opportunities between the two nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

