CM Maryam vows to safeguard rights of workers

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while paying rich tribute to the industrial services of workers, miners and labourers said that a total package worth Rs. 84 billion approximately was given for the well-being of labourers.

The CM said,” I salute the greatness of every worker, miner and labourer. A labourer is a friend of Allah Almighty and we profoundly value as well as hold in high esteem the friend of Allah Almighty. The miners and workers will be able to get a monthly subsidy of Rs 3000/ through ration cards.”

She added, “Workers will be able to get 13 other benefits including digital cash transfer, advance salary and Labour Day prizes through JS Bank cards.”

The Chief Minister while congratulating the workers and labourers apprised that 50-bedded social security hospitals have been inaugurated in Kasur and Sargodha, while a 50-bedded social security hospital will also be built in Rahim Yar Khan for the workers and labourers. She apprised that state-of-the-art ‘Wellness Centres’ will be built in three cities for the welfare of workers.

The Chief Minister revealed that a first-of-its-kind 200-bedded modern cardiac city will be built in Lahore for the workers. She disclosed that ‘Teleclinics’ are being set up to provide medical treatment facilities to the workers from the best doctors. She said the inauguration of a labour colony in Taxila and a Workers Welfare Complex in the Sundar Industrial Estate is welcoming.

She said, “A new labour colony will be built in Warburton and its Phase-II will be built in Multan. 300 Day Care Centres are being built for the convenience of female workers working in factories. For the first time, payment of minimum wage is being ensured across the province. I salute the greatness of our workers and labourers as without them no country can achieve progress and prosperity among the comity of nations.”

