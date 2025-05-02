PML-N organises workers’ convention on Labour Day

LAHORE: Speakers at a workers convention organized by the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Labour Wing, here at Alhamra Hall in connection with the May Day, expressed firm resolve to safeguard the rights of labour community.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, MNA Shumaila Rana, President of PML-N Labour Wing Syed Muhammad Mushtaq Hussain and Secretary General Chaudhry Sajjad Ahmed addressed the convention.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Syed Imran Ahmed Shah said that the PML-N is a pro-labour party, and the welfare of the working class is our top priority. “The remarkable initiatives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz for workers’ welfare are commendable. Punjab, being the most populous province with a vast labour force, is leading by example in protecting workers’ rights in a meaningful way,” he said, adding: “India must know that if it dares cast an evil eye on Pakistan, it will face a fierce response. Every Pakistani stands united like a wall with our armed forces.”

He also offered special prayers for the oppressed people of Gaza, Palestine, and Kashmir.

Punjab minister Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, while addressing the convention, said the leadership of PML-N, especially Maryam Nawaz Sharif, strongly believes in practical measures for the welfare of workers. “We have not only committed to improving workers’ living standards but have also taken concrete actions to deliver on that promise,” he said.

He said the launch of the Maryam Nawaz Ration Card Programme, aimed at benefiting 1.2 million workers and 8.4 million dependents, offering a monthly subsidy of Rs3,000 is commendable. He shared that new social security hospitals are being established in Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha, and Kasur, while Maryam Nawaz Wellness Centers are being set up in Lahore, Islamabad, and Faisalabad. Other major initiatives included Teleclinics and a 200-bed Cardiac City, Modern ambulances for 27 hospitals, minimum wage raised to Rs37,000 per month while 720 worker flats completed in Sunder (Phase I) and 504 in Taxila, with more projects underway, launching of an Online Complaint Cell, 1314 Helpline, Online Open Court, and Ease of Doing Business Portal.

Syed Muhammad Mushtaq Hussain, President of the Labour Wing, emphasized unity in advocating for workers’ rights and said that the convention reflects the trust of workers in PML-N’s leadership.

MNA Shumaila Rana and other speakers also addressed the gathering and paid tribute to the Punjab government and the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (N) for their revolutionary steps. They expressed the hope that Punjab’s labour welfare policies would be expanded nationwide.

