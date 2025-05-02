AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-05-02

Adani pauses talks with Israel’s Tower for $10bn India chip foray

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 06:12am

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s group has paused discussions with Israel’s Tower Semiconductor for a $10 billion chip project as it did not make strategic and commercial sense for the group, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

India’s western Maharashtra state in September announced approval for Adani and Tower to set up a facility which would produce 80,000 wafers per month and create 5,000 jobs, helping Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambition of making India a chipmaking hub.

Adani Group had previously said the project was being evaluated, but the talks with Tower have been now been put on hold after the Indian conglomerate’s internal evaluation found there was still uncertainty about how much demand - especially in India - the business can generate, said the first source with direct knowledge of the matter.

“It was more of a strategic decision. Adani evaluated it and decided, let’s wait,” said the source, adding there is a possibility talks can resume at a later date.

A second source briefed on the matter said Adani Group was not satisfied with the amount of financial contribution Tower was willing to make into the partnership, without disclosing details.

Tower was to provide technological expertise in the deal, but “Adani wanted Tower to have more skin in the game” in financial terms, the person added. Adani and Tower did not respond to Reuters queries. The sources declined to be identified as the decision has not been made public.

The Israeli contract chipmaker makes analog and mixed-signal semiconductors used mainly in automobiles.

The re-think in plans by Adani, who oversees a sprawling business with a significant presence on the global stage, could be another setback for Modi’s “Make in India” plans for promoting the semiconductor industry.

Modi has made chipmaking a top priority for India’s economic strategy in pursuit of gaining a greater geopolitical edge in electronics manufacturing. Still, India does not yet have an operational chipmaking facility. A proposed $19.5 billion joint venture between Indian conglomerate Vedanta and Taiwan’s Foxconn fell apart in July 2023, amid concerns raised by New Delhi about project costs and delayed incentive approvals.

The most high-profile projects currently under development include a $11 billion chipmaking and another chip testing plant by the Tata Group, and a $2.7 billion chip packaging unit by US-based Micron.

Adani’s assessment about the sector’s outlook ascertained that chipmaking, then packaging it for end use and then selling it to potential customers, may not generate as much demand locally, which happens in bigger manufacturing hubs like China, said the first source.

Gautam Adani Adani Group

Comments

Comments are closed.

Adani pauses talks with Israel’s Tower for $10bn India chip foray

Growth in Pakistan may stay broadly unchanged: IMF

Pakistan loses Rs750bn tax revenue to illicit trade, smuggling yearly: report

State Bank of Pakistan identifies obstacles to FDI inflows

Pakistan allows 150 Afghan trucks to enter India via Wagah border

China puts its weight behind Pakistan

Within Karachi Flight Information Region: PCAA announces temporary closure of air traffic services

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Palestine at ICJ

Imports under HS Codes 3402.1300 and 3402.1190: SC dismisses petition seeking zero duty

Earning below Rs1 million annually: KTBA proposes tax exemption for salaried people

April SRB’s collection grows 24pc YoY

Read more stories