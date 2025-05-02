AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-02

US export demand pulls corn prices higher

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 06:12am

CANBERRA: Chicago corn and wheat futures rose on Thursday after sharp declines earlier in the week, with corn supported by US export demand and wheat by bargain-hunting.

Soybeans edged lower as large South American harvests and a lack of Chinese demand for US crops weigh on prices. Markets in countries across Europe and Asia are closed on Thursday for public holidays, with China, the world’s biggest crop importer, closed until Tuesday. The corn supply outlook is looking plentiful and demand is not strong enough to rally prices for now, a person at a major grain trading company in Australia said.

“The general sentiment in the market is that the safrinha corn crop in Brazil is as big if not bigger than people were thinking,” he said. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.4% at $4.77-1/4 a bushel at 1001 GMT, with CBOT wheat rising 0.5% to $5.33-1/2 a bushel and soybeans 0.5% lower at $10.39-1/4 a bushel.

All three contracts fell last year to their lowest levels since 2020. Corn has since risen by around 20% and soybeans by around 10% but wheat prices have barely budged.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Wednesday that unknown buyers had purchased 120,000 metric tons of US corn, following other recent purchases by Spain and Mexico. The USDA will issue weekly grain and soybean export sales data on Thursday. Analysts expect US corn sales of between 700,000 tons and 1.5 million tons.

The Korea Feed Association in South Korea also is believed to have purchased about 65,000 tons of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from the United States, according to European traders. Turkey allocated a 1 million ton zero tariff import quota for corn, the trade ministry said.

In wheat, European crops are mostly in good condition, analysts said, and rainfall has benefited wheat in the US Plains, with more showers forecast.

Argentina’s 2025/26 wheat production is estimated at 20.5 million tons, up from 18.6 million tons in 2024/25 and the second-highest on record, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said.

Corn corn crops

Comments

Comments are closed.

US export demand pulls corn prices higher

Growth in Pakistan may stay broadly unchanged: IMF

Pakistan loses Rs750bn tax revenue to illicit trade, smuggling yearly: report

State Bank of Pakistan identifies obstacles to FDI inflows

Pakistan allows 150 Afghan trucks to enter India via Wagah border

China puts its weight behind Pakistan

Within Karachi Flight Information Region: PCAA announces temporary closure of air traffic services

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Palestine at ICJ

Imports under HS Codes 3402.1300 and 3402.1190: SC dismisses petition seeking zero duty

Earning below Rs1 million annually: KTBA proposes tax exemption for salaried people

April SRB’s collection grows 24pc YoY

Read more stories