AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
May 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

GM cuts 2025 outlook, projects up to $5bn hit from tariffs

AFP Published 01 May, 2025 05:21pm

NEW YORK: General Motors on Thursday lowered its 2025 earnings outlook and said it expects a $4-5 billion hit from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, despite moves this week to dampen the blow.

On Tuesday, Trump signed an executive order to limit the impact of multiple overlapping tariffs on automakers.

He also released a proclamation that gives the industry a two-year grace period to move supply chains back to the United States and reduce “American reliance on imports of foreign automobiles and their parts.”

GM reported its first quarter results on Tuesday, but delayed its conference call after the Wall Street Journal reported a day earlier that Trump would soon be making moves on auto tariffs.

“Incorporating the positive impact of the Administration’s actions this week, we are updating our full-year EBIT-adjusted guidance to a range of $10 billion - $12.5 billion, including a current tariff exposure of $4 billion - $5 billion,” CEO Mary Barra said in a letter to shareholders.

GM pulls forecast due to tariffs as nervous consumers rush to buy

“We look forward to maintaining our strong dialogue with the Administration on trade and other policies as they continue to evolve,” said Barra, who added that the company was “grateful to President Trump for his support of the U.S. automotive industry. “

US automakers have been among the hardest-hit sectors because the tariffs affect imports from Mexico and Canada.

Detroit carmakers maintained investments in those markets after Trump renegotiated the North American Free Trade Agreement during his first term.

Analysts have warned that the tariffs could result in higher prices, denting US car sales and threatening jobs.

General Motors

Comments

200 characters

GM cuts 2025 outlook, projects up to $5bn hit from tariffs

Pakistan plans to save $17bn by removing high-cost energy projects under revised IGCEP

Budget proposals: Independent experts evaluating: Aurangzeb

China vows support to Pakistan for securing peace, stability

Kia cuts Sportage prices by up to Rs1.85mn in Pakistan

India wants Pahalgam attackers brought to justice, Jaishankar tells Rubio

Ukraine, US sign minerals deal sought by Trump

Bangladesh approves Starlink, Pakistan still pending

KSE-100 suffers heavy losses in April amid Pakistan-India tensions

Oil steady after drop on US economic contraction, possible Saudi supply rise

ISI DG Lt-Gen Asim named National Security Advisor

Read more stories