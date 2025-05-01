AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Business & Finance

Master Changan Motors honored with prestigious Global Awards

Sponsored Content Published May 1, 2025 Updated May 1, 2025 04:28pm

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML), a joint venture partnership between the conglomerate Master Group of Industries and China’s leading automaker Changan Automobiles, has proudly secured global recognition at the Changan Automobile Global Partner Conference 2025, a landmark event celebrating outstanding contributions from Changan’s international partners. The company was coveted with 2 Global Awards - Marketing Achievement Award, and the most prestigious Panda Award for being the major contributor to the Vast Ocean Plan, in acknowledgment of its exceptional performance in building brand equity, for ranking #1 best-selling Chinese player in Pakistan and #4 best-selling amongst all other brands and achieving one of the highest sales volumes in Changan Global.

The Marketing Excellence Achievement Award was presented in recognition of Master Changan Motors building Changan & Deepal as Pakistan’s most loved and innovative using consumer focused and creative strategies such as innovative digital launches to exclusive events, creating a deep connection with its consumers. This has played a pivotal role in establishing Changan & Deepal as one of the most trusted, loved and forward-thinking automotive brands in Pakistan.

Mr. Ali Asghar Damani, Chief Operating Officer of MCML, received the Marketing Excellence Achievement Award. Speaking on the occasion Damani said, “This award is a proud moment for Pakistan and a testament to the vision, creativity, and dedication of our entire marketing and retail network. Together, we have reshaped perceptions and created meaningful connections between our brand and the people of Pakistan. We look forward to setting even higher benchmarks as we continue this exciting journey.

The highlight of the evening was winning the most prestigious Global Award- the Panda Award for being one of the largest contributors to Changan Auto’s global expansion plans. This award was received by Mr. Danial Malik, Chief Executive Officer, for Master Changan Motors’ outstanding contribution to Changan’s globalization Vast Ocean Plan and for being one of its highest selling markets.

Mr.Danial Malik, CEO of MCML, expressed his pride on this milestone, stating, “These awards are not just accolades, they are a reflection of the trust our customers place in us, the vision we share with Changan Auto, and the incredible work of our dealer partners and entire team. We are proud to represent Pakistan on this global stage and remain committed to driving progress, innovation, and value for our market and beyond.”

During this Global Conference and the Shanghai Autoshow 2025, Master Changan Motors brought the largest delegation not only amongst all international markets but also the largest in the history of Pakistan with over 50 delegates, including 30+ dealer partners and MCML’s leadership team. Underlining the strength of the partnership between Master Changan Motors and Changan Auto, reaffirming Pakistan’s strategic importance in Changan’s global vision.

Master Changan Motors, as a proud contributor to this vision, continues to set benchmarks for excellence and collaboration, reaffirming Pakistan’s role in shaping the future of global mobility.

Sponsored Content

This content was produced by an external party/sponsor. Business Recorder does not have any editorial input or oversight of this content, nor does this necessarily reflect the views of Business Recorder or any of its affiliated entities.

Business Recorder is not responsible for accuracy, timeliness, any errors or omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of this information.

