AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
May 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Britain’s Lloyds quarterly profit drops 7%, provisions $133 million for tariffs

Reuters Published 01 May, 2025 02:12pm

Lloyds Banking Group reported a near 7% drop in first-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by higher costs, and said it had set aside 100 million pounds ($132.9 million) for tariff-related impact.

Britain’s biggest mortgage lender reported pre-tax profit of 1.52 billion pounds for the three months ended March 31, compared with 1.63 billion pounds a year earlier, and a company-compiled consensus estimate of 1.53 billion pounds.

“Initial non-UK tariffs announced in the first few days of April and the immediate market response were larger than expected,” Lloyds said in a statement.

The broader economic landscape has been thrust into turmoil by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, clouding the global outlook and prompting recession fears.

HSBC and UBS this week pointed to degrading loan demand and further credit losses from the fallout of Trump’s global trade war, while big U.S. banks had also warned of economic turbulence last month.

Lloyds Banking Group Lloyds

Comments

200 characters

Britain’s Lloyds quarterly profit drops 7%, provisions $133 million for tariffs

Pakistan plans to save $17bn by removing high-cost energy projects under revised IGCEP

Budget proposals: Independent experts evaluating: Aurangzeb

China vows support to Pakistan for securing peace, stability

Kia cuts Sportage prices by up to Rs1.85mn in Pakistan

India wants Pahalgam attackers brought to justice, Jaishankar tells Rubio

Ukraine, US sign minerals deal sought by Trump

KSE-100 suffers heavy losses in April amid Pakistan-India tensions

Oil steady after drop on US economic contraction, possible Saudi supply rise

ISI DG Lt-Gen Asim named National Security Advisor

Country making a big push to become IT powerhouse: PM

Read more stories