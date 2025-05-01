AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Sports

Lord’s to host Women’s T20 World Cup final in 2026

Reuters Published 01 May, 2025 01:45pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Women’s T20 World Cup final will be played at Lord’s on July 5, 2026, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Lord’s is one of seven venues confirmed for the expanded 12-team tournament, with Old Trafford, Headingley, Edgbaston, Hampshire Bowl, The Oval and Bristol County Ground also selected.

“It is one of the finest venues in world cricket and every cricketer dreams of being part of occasions like a World Cup final at Lord’s,” ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said in a statement.

“This will be the biggest women’s cricket event ever staged in England and Wales and is undoubtedly an opportunity to take the game to more people than ever before.”

The tournament starts on June 12 and will include 33 matches played over 24 days.

“The sell-out Women’s Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s in 2017 remains a landmark in the rise of the women’s game, and I cannot think of a more fitting stage for the final,” International Cricket Council (ICC) chair Jay Shah said.

“We are excited by the promise of thrilling T20 action that will not only captivate fans here but also serve as a showcase for cricket’s return on the Olympic stage in Los Angeles 2028.”

Eight countries have secured their places in the tournament and the remaining four teams will be decided through qualifying next year.

