Kia cuts Sportage prices by up to Rs1.85mn in Pakistan

Kia on Thursday slashed the prices of its compact SUV – Sportage L lineup – by up to Rs1,851,000 in Pakistan.

In a notification, the company said the new prices are applicable from May 1, 2025.

The price of Sportage L HEV has been reduced from Rs12,850,000 to Rs10,999,000, a temporary discount of Rs1,851,000.

Meanwhile, the Sportage L FWD now costs Rs9,999,000, down from its previous price of Rs11,825,000, reflecting a decrease of Rs1,826,000.

The base variant, Sportage L Alpha, will now be available for Rs8,499,000, as compared to its previous price of Rs9,499,000.

“This initiative reaffirms Kia’s dedication to providing premium vehicles with outstanding design, performance, technology and safety — now at an even more attractive price point,” the automaker said.