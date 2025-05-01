AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
May 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-01

Pakistan on the cusp of digital economy boom: PM

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2025 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan is poised for significant growth in its digital economy, as the country secured over $700 million in investment pledges at its first Digital Foreign Direct Investment forum.

Speaking to executives from leading IT firms attending the forum in federal capital; Sharif welcomed the investment announcements and praised the companies for showing confidence in Pakistan’s technology sector.

He said the government aims to position Pakistan as a regional hub for technology, finance and innovation, and highlighted ongoing regulatory reforms, fiscal incentives and investments in digital infrastructure.

Pakistan to host first DFDI Forum tomorrow

Sharif also pointed to efforts to train youth and digitise the economy, pledging full support to investors and stressing the government’s commitment to building long-term partnerships.

The prime minister expressed interest in collaborating with foreign partners on artificial intelligence and data science education to better prepare Pakistan’s workforce for the future.

Among the investors were Jabbar Rahim Khan of Russoft, who pledged $500 million, Taha Naseem and Ahsan Jamil of sAi Venture Capital, who committed $100 million, Fernando Morillo and Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad of Mashreq Bank, who pledged $30 million, and Belal Kemal Faruki of Mindhyve.ai, who announced a $22 million investment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

digital economy investors tech sector PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan economy DFDI Digital Foreign Direct Investment forum

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan on the cusp of digital economy boom: PM

Budget proposals: Independent experts evaluating: Aurangzeb

Country making a big push to become IT powerhouse: PM

Respite only for salaried individuals: FY26 budget will be ‘tough’ without GST relief: FBR chief

Dar says Pakistan won’t ‘initiate’ any escalatory move

Labour Day today

NA body adopts report on Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill: Restrictions on transactions of non-filers from July 1

Profitability of listed banks jumps to Rs173bn

Issues facing rice exporters to be resolved: Aurangzeb

Rs118bn short of target: April provisional collection totals Rs845bn

Read more stories