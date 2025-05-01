Pakistan on the cusp of digital economy boom: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan is poised for significant growth in its digital economy, as the country secured over $700 million in investment pledges at its first Digital Foreign Direct Investment forum.

Speaking to executives from leading IT firms attending the forum in federal capital; Sharif welcomed the investment announcements and praised the companies for showing confidence in Pakistan’s technology sector.

He said the government aims to position Pakistan as a regional hub for technology, finance and innovation, and highlighted ongoing regulatory reforms, fiscal incentives and investments in digital infrastructure.

Sharif also pointed to efforts to train youth and digitise the economy, pledging full support to investors and stressing the government’s commitment to building long-term partnerships.

The prime minister expressed interest in collaborating with foreign partners on artificial intelligence and data science education to better prepare Pakistan’s workforce for the future.

Among the investors were Jabbar Rahim Khan of Russoft, who pledged $500 million, Taha Naseem and Ahsan Jamil of sAi Venture Capital, who committed $100 million, Fernando Morillo and Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad of Mashreq Bank, who pledged $30 million, and Belal Kemal Faruki of Mindhyve.ai, who announced a $22 million investment.

