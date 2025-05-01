AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-01

Petrol, HSD prices slashed

Wasim Iqbal Published 01 May, 2025 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided on Wednesday to reduce the ex-depot rates of petrol and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 2 per litre each for fortnight starting from May 1, 2025.

In a notification, Finance Division states, “The government has decided to revise the prices of petroleum products for the forthcoming fortnight, based on the recommendations of OGRA & the relevant ministries”.

The new price of petrol has come down from Rs 254.63 to Rs 252.63 per litre and HSD rate has also revised down ward from Rs 258.64 to Rs 256.64 per litre.

The decline in crude oil prices has marginally translated into lower costs for petroleum products in Pakistan. However, the government’s recent decision to abolish the Fifth Schedule—previously a mechanism that limited the petroleum levy to a maximum of Rs 70 per liter has raised questions about whether the full benefits of lower crude prices will be passed on to consumers.

The government is charging Rs 78.02 per litre PL on petrol and Rs 77.01 per litre on HSD. The IFEM rate has revised downward from Rs 6.89 to Rs 6.30 per litre but OMC’s margin has kept unchanged at Rs 7.87 per litre and dealer margin at Rs 8.64 per litre.

Kerosene Oil price has raised from Rs 250.14 to Rs 252.13 per litre with effect from May 1, 2025.

