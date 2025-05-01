LCCI establishes ‘War Fund’

LAHORE: In a significant move to demonstrate national solidarity during wartime conditions, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad has established a “War Fund” with an initial contribution of Rs 10 million. This fund has been specifically created to express solidarity with the armed forces and the nation.

Addressing the occasion, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad urged the business community and the general public to actively contribute to the fund. He emphasized that the business community is fully prepared to make every sacrifice for the integrity and security of Pakistan.

The primary objective of the War Fund is to support national institutions during these challenging times. Mian Abuzar Shad reaffirmed that the Lahore Chamber has always prioritized national interests and will continue to do so in the future.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has expressed solidarity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan and assured full support for their tireless efforts in defending the country against Indian threats.

In a statement, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry strongly condemned the Indian government’s expansionist and extremist policies They declared Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally responsible for war crimes, human rights violations and the disruption of regional peace, branding him an “international criminal who must be held accountable by the world.”

