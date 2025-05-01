AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
May 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-01

Issues facing rice exporters to be resolved: Aurangzeb

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2025 06:03am

KARACHI: Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has assured to resolve all issues related to rice exports to bring more foreign exchange in the country.

Former Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) and Convener of the FPCCI Standing Committee on Rice, Rafiq Suleman, met with Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday at the Federation House.

During the meeting, Rafiq Suleman informed the minister that Pakistan’s rice exports have increased this year compared to the previous year, but if the government reduces the tax burden on exporters, it could result in a significant boost in exports and generate substantial foreign exchange for the country.

Rice exporters advocate urgent reforms

He also urged the Finance Minister to include the rice sector among the special beneficiaries of government incentives, pointing out that while five other export-oriented sectors have been receiving special facilities for years, the rice sector, being a leading contributor to national exports, also deserves such recognition and support.

He further discussed the potential of mechanical farming, suggesting that if Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructs provincial governments to ensure that farmers adopt mechanical farming methods, it could increase crop yields by 50 to 60 percent. Higher yields would lead to increased rice exports and greater prosperity among farmers, he added.

Suleman recommended that taxes on the import of machinery used in the rice sector, such as silos and dryers, should be eliminated. He explained that installing more silos with temperature control capabilities would allow proper storage of wheat, maize, rice, and other commodities, preventing spoilage and thus contributing to national economic stability and prosperity. He emphasized that if taxes on rice-related machinery imports are removed, Pakistan could produce high-quality rice that could dominate global markets.

On the occasion, Suleman also reminded the Finance Minister of his promise to REAP Vice Chairman Javed Jelani to visit the REAP House, to which Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb responded that he would soon meet with rice exporters.

Finance Minister said that rice is an important commodity and earning billions of dollars for the country. Government will consider the suggestion and issues will be resolved on priority basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI Rice foreign exchange REAP Rice exports Muhammad Aurangzeb Rice exporters Pakistani rice

Comments

200 characters

Issues facing rice exporters to be resolved: Aurangzeb

Budget proposals: Independent experts evaluating: Aurangzeb

Pakistan on the cusp of digital economy boom: PM

Country making a big push to become IT powerhouse: PM

Respite only for salaried individuals: FY26 budget will be ‘tough’ without GST relief: FBR chief

Dar says Pakistan won’t ‘initiate’ any escalatory move

Labour Day today

NA body adopts report on Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill: Restrictions on transactions of non-filers from July 1

Profitability of listed banks jumps to Rs173bn

Rs118bn short of target: April provisional collection totals Rs845bn

Read more stories