Korangi industrial area: Sindh committed to improve infrastructure: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that Sindh Government is committed to improve infrastructure in Korangi Industrial Area like roads, street lights, drainage system and security system to attract international foreign buyers.

This he said as a chief guest at a lunch, here at Pakistan Tanners Association South Zone office, he said that we had made friendly industrial policy and the issues faced by the leather sector would be resolved on priority basis.

Chairman PTA Danish Aman briefed provincial minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo about the problems faced by the leather sector.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch, Danish Aman Chairman PTA (S.Z), Yousuf Shafiq Vice Chairman, Hamid Zahur Chairman PTA-Central, Ejaz Ahmed Sheikh Senior Member, Aziz Ahmed Ex-Chairman Infrastructure and others were also present.

