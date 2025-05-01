Pakistan will give befitting reply to Indian aggression: Governor

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that Pakistan has the full capability to give a befitting reply to any aggression by India.

"Indian terrorist activities will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Pakistan’s nuclear deterrence keeps Modi on edge," the governor said while talking to PPP delegations at Governor House Lahore. General Secretary Central Punjab Hassan Murtaza, Rana Farooq, MPA Mumtaz Chang and others were also present.

The governor said that all political parties stand united with the Pakistan Army to collectively defend the nation's sovereignty. He said that the Pakistani nation is brave and patriotic and is always ready to confront any threat with courage and determination. He said that the Pakistan Army has solid evidence of India’s involvement in terrorist incidents in Pakistan.

The governor said that India also has involvement in the terrorist incident in the Jaffar Express. He said that there are also proofs of India's sponsored terrorism in Pakistan. He said that the international community should take notice of the provision of money to terrorists in Pakistan by India in different accounts. He said that Pakistan is not intimidated by India’s hollow threats.

