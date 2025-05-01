AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
May 01, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-05-01

Major corruption cases: NAB Lahore to distribute Rs512m to victims

Safdar Rasheed Published 01 May, 2025 06:03am

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has commenced the distribution of Rs512 million among hundreds of victims following successful recoveries in three major corruption cases.

The affectees of the renowned Double Shah scandal, Toyota Gujranwala Motors, and Ahmed City Housing Society are to receive compensation through cheques.

A total of Rs404 million is being distributed to the victims of the Double Shah scandal; Rs104 million to those affected by Toyota Gujranwala Motors; and Rs3.6 million to the victims of Ahmed City Housing Society. The process of issuing intimation letter to above scam affectees has been completed by NAB Lahore.

Director General NAB Lahore, Muhammad Ahtram Dar, stated that the protection of victims' rights and compensation for their losses remain the Bureau’s top priorities. He emphasized that NAB officers are actively working to ensure swift and fair recovery processes.

To facilitate the victims, NAB Lahore has waived the requirement of bringing stamp papers at the time of cheque collection.

DG NAB further noted that, under the vision of the NAB Chairman, a strict zero-tolerance policy is being enforced against illegal housing societies and Ponzi schemes that defraud general public under the guise of high-profit returns. Action against all such fraudulent entities is underway.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NAB corruption cases NAB Lahore

