Investor confidence: Minister praises SIFC for being key driver

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Wednesday praised the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), describing it as a key driver in restoring investor confidence through its “whole-of-government” approach.

Speaking at the two-day Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) conference, Khawaja credited the military-backed initiative with streamlining decision-making and fostering a coordinated environment that reassures both local and foreign investors.

“The SIFC’s whole-of-government approach has significantly contributed to building investor confidence in Pakistan,” she added.

She said Pakistan is ready to become a hub of technology and digital investment, adding strong public-private partnerships, progressive policies, and a growing number of skilled IT professionals as key strengths.

“Today, we can proudly say that if you invest in Pakistan, we will make sure the magic happens for you,” she said, emphasising the need for continued collaboration between the public and private sectors, international partners, and development organisations to unlock Pakistan’s full potential – not only in IT but also in agriculture, healthcare, finance, education, and manufacturing.

“Technology is no longer limited to one sector. It now plays a role in every field and is essential for overall development,” she added, noting that the digital shift brings both challenges and new opportunities for growth.

Khawaja highlighted Pakistan’s demographic advantage, with nearly 150 million young people under the age of 30, which she said gives the country a promising future in digital innovation.

She also outlined key policy initiatives, including the Digital Nation Pakistan Act, the National AI Policy, the Cybersecurity Policy, the development of technology parks and special technology zones, and support for a strong startup ecosystem and the transition to a cashless economy.

“Pakistan now offers a complete digital ecosystem driven by leadership, vision, and talent. We are no longer followers—we are ready to lead,” she said.

She credited the prime minister’s leadership for steering these efforts and noted that around 75,000 IT graduates and 300,000 certified professionals join the workforce every year, providing a solid base for growth.

She announced that Pakistan will assume the presidency of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) in 2026 and expressed hope for expanding regional technology corridors to ensure access to markets, talent, capital, and best practices.

Khawaja also thanked the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Ministry of Commerce, local administration, security agencies, and especially the private sector for their support.

Speaking at a presser, Secretary General of DCO Deemah AlYahya commended Pakistan for championing DFDI.

She emphasised that Pakistan’s leadership role would not only advance the nation’s technological infrastructure but also enable it to support other countries in their digital growth.

She said the presidency of Pakistan for DCO in 2026 is a continued effort to position the country as the digital powerhouse for the region and the world, adding the DCO is working to open markets for enterprises across all member states, fostering cross-border collaboration. Pakistan, she noted, will play a key role in driving these advancements.

AlYahya also expressed optimism about Pakistan’s growing digital sector, particularly the youth-driven innovation.

“Seeing the youth and the growth in Pakistan’s digital sector gives us a great sense of optimism,” she said. “It motivates us to collaborate with all our member countries and utilise the advancements in each nation.”

She highlighted the importance of identifying each country’s competitive advantages to address global challenges, noting that DCO’s role is to pinpoint these strengths and areas for improvement.

She pointed to the Digital FDI event in Pakistan as an example of how the country’s infrastructure, youth talent, and advancements in software and hardware could attract private sector investment and harness new opportunities.

“The Digital FDI event here in Pakistan is a prime example of how we can leverage Pakistan’s competitive advantages to create global opportunities,” she added.

The two-day moot concluded with a strong pledge to position Pakistan as a regional leader in technology, information technology (IT), and information and communication technology (ICT).

The event saw participation from more than 45 countries, with over 40 international companies and startups showcasing their products.

Around 35 ministers and official delegations from various countries attended, along with over 30 global speakers and more than 50 CEOs from leading IT firms.

Organised by the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication in collaboration with the DCO, the DFDI Forum 2025 was aimed to promote Pakistan as a key destination for digital investment and innovation.

The forum brought together investors, policymakers, industry leaders, and tech experts from around the world to explore opportunities in the growing digital economy.

