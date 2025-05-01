Minister highlights reforms, inclusivity in pre-budget workshop

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said on Wednesday that the Punjab government is committed to prioritizing province’s development needs to through a balanced approach revenue generation and public expenditure.

He was addressing a pre-budget consultative workshop for the fiscal year 2025–26 at a local hotel.

The workshop was organized by the finance department Punjab in collaboration with the FCDO-funded Sub-National Governance (SNG) Programme. The workshop aimed to foster an inclusive, transparent, and participatory budget-making process. A wide array of stakeholders including government officials, development partners, civil society, and academia participated in the event.

The finance minister emphasized key reforms that have contributed to improving fiscal governance. He highlighted that digital transformation within the Punjab Revenue Authority and the shift from annual rental value to capital value for urban property assessments have significantly enhanced revenue generation while reducing financial irregularities. Similarly, pension reforms have helped manage future financial liabilities more efficiently, while rationalizing agricultural subsidies has eliminated billions in circular debt — a significant achievement for the provincial government.

He further stated that public engagement in budget formulation is an established practice in Punjab. The government has consistently incorporated feedback from past consultations into budget decisions.

“No segment of society has ever been, nor will ever be, deprived of its fundamental needs under our governance,” he assured.

“The Budget 2025–26 will truly reflect the aspirations and priorities of our people.”

The minister added, “This workshop is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that the budget-making process is transparent, inclusive, and reflective of the voices of all citizens — especially those traditionally left unheard. The active involvement of civil society, academia, and development partners guarantees that public priorities remain central to our fiscal planning.”

Key thematic areas discussed during the workshop included education, health, social protection, agriculture, industry, justice, and local governance. Sector-specific breakout sessions focused on identifying budget priorities, with special attention to the needs of women, girls, persons with disabilities, non-Muslim minorities, and the transgender community.

Speaking at the event, Matt Clancy, Senior Governance Advisor at the FCDO, British High Commission Pakistan, stated, “Public participation in the budgeting process is critical to building trust in government. We are proud to support the Government of Punjab through the SNG Programme to make public finance more inclusive, transparent, and responsive to the real needs of citizens.”

Distinguished attendees included Khawar Mumtaz, former Chairperson, National Commission on the Status of Women; Umer Abbas Mela, Additional Finance Secretary (Budget); senior officials from key departments and representatives from the World Bank, UNDP, FCDO, UNICEF, GIZ, LUMS, and Punjab University.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025