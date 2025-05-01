KP Govt organises 'Roadshow' to highlight tourism sector

PESHAWAR: The Department of Tourism, Culture, Archaeology and Museums, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organized a roadshow on Wednesday in Islamabad to highlight investment opportunities in the tourism sector, particularly in Thandiani.

The purpose of the event was to inform both domestic and international investors about the tourism potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially the ongoing development projects in Thandiani.

The event commenced with welcome remarks by the Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Zahid Chanzeb. In his address, he warmly welcomed the participants and stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is blessed with natural beauty, cultural heritage, and breathtaking landscapes, offering vast investment opportunities.

He emphasized that the government is committed not only to improving tourism infrastructure but also to promoting sustainable development projects in collaboration with the private sector. He further added that a comprehensive strategy is being developed to transform the peaceful and scenic Thandiani into a world-class tourist destination.

Chanzeb stressed that initiatives like roadshows serve as a bridge between the government and investors, fostering discussions around opportunities while building a climate of trust for concrete progress. He assured that the current government is dedicated to ensuring facilitation, transparency, and investor-friendly policies in the tourism sector. In conclusion, he thanked all the participants and expressed hope that the Thandiani project would mark the beginning of a new era in tourism for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Secretary of the Department of Tourism and Culture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Muhammad Bakhtaran Khan provided details of the Thandiani project, stating that it would not only strengthen the local economy but also generate employment opportunities. He said that the government is committed to delivering eco-friendly, sustainable, and internationally standard tourism facilities in Thandiani, which include modern infrastructure, hospitality, adventure tourism, and the promotion of local culture. He urged investors to seize this golden opportunity and become part of the government’s efforts to showcase the beauty of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the world.

During the presentation session, an introductory slideshow on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the province’s investment potential in the tourism sector, and a detailed briefing on the Thandiani project were shared. Participants actively engaged in the Q&A and feedback session.

The concluding remarks were delivered by Dr. Jehanzaib Khan, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Galiyat Development Authority, who reaffirmed the government's commitment to developing Thandiani into a world-class tourist destination.

